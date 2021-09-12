"And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord" Luke 1:45 Mary Bell Millner, 90, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully September 10, 2021 at her home. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, September 14 at Harmony Baptist Church in Bartlett, TN with visitation one hour before services. Burial will follow at Memphis Memphis Memory Gardens. Ripley Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Mrs. Millner was born October 11, 1930 in Corinth to the late O.C. and Effie Latch Barker. She received her education in the Alcorn Public School System and was a devoted wife and loving mother all of her life. A Christian, Mrs. Millner will be remembered for her love of watching hummingbirds, watering her rose bushes, singing, especially "Precious Jesus", and sharing time with her family, friends, and much adored grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Barbara Hastings(Reggie) of Blue Mountain, two sons, Charles Millner of Walnut and Bobby Millner(Angie) of Mason, TN, one sister, Dimple Patterson of Myrtle, three brothers, Travis Barker of Myrtle, Dave Barker of Nettelton, and Mike Barker of Branson, MO, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Millner Sr., two sons, Richard Millner Sr. and James Millner Jr., two sisters, Bonnie Land and Wanda Stone, four grandchildren, Ben Pruitt, Amanda Combs, Brandy and Tracy Millner, and two great grandchildren, Dustin and Caden Wills. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
