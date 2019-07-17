Richmond Community-Arvis Ray Mills, 78, died at NMMC Hospice on Sunday, July 14, 2018 after a year long battle with cancer. A good ole boy born in the Golden community of Itawamba County to the late Cly T Mills and Dessie Louise Young, Ray grew up there and moved to Zion, Illinois where he attended Zion-Benton High School in Zion. He was drafted in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War in Nov. l963 and served most of his duty at Fort Benning, Ga. before being honorably discharged. He worked a full career for United States Steel. After he retired, he returned to Itawamba County. He worked at Shade Tree Lounge in Tupelo until 2005 when he went to Walmart. Ray retired and enjoyed life afterwards in the peaceful surroundings of his Richmond Community home. He loved shooting pool in early days, watching westerns especially John Wayne, everything Elvis, NASCAR, going to Tunica, Philadelphia and Biloxi where he loved the game of chance and eating lobster and crab legs in the casino restaurants. He enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoyed a good laugh and practical joke and never met a stranger. A reception with his family and friends will be held between the hours of 4 PM-6 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. There will be no formal service per his request. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Ray is survived by his wife, Nita Carol Mills of the Richmond Community; three sons, Terry Mills (Cindy) of Guntown, Billy Mills (Kathy) of Tupelo and Phillip Mills (Trish) of Portland, Oregon. 2 brothers, C. T. Mills and Dewrand Mills; 2 grandchildren, Braxton Presley (Caitlin) and Zoey Mills. 2 great grandchildren, Liam and Jett Presley. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Ellen Green and 2 brothers, James Wesley Mills and Rayburn Mills. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
