Betty Faye Mills, 82, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born February 19, 1938, in Pontotoc County, to W.K. and Annie LaVerta Ard Stubblefield. She was a member of the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She owned and operated Betty's Drapery Outlet for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the Smokey Mountains, and playing dominoes with her grandchildren. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Booker and Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two children, David Mills (Shirley) and Cheri Franks (C.W.), both of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Christy Lindsey (Charles), Anthony Franks (Jamie), Johnathan Mills (Samantha), and Brandon Mills (Jessica); nine great grandchildren, Hunter Hester, Landon Warren, Keylon Lindsey, Madelynne Grimes, Levi Franks, Aria Mills, Zylah Mills, Tara Mills, and Jade Mills; one great-great grandchild, Blakely Lindsey; one brother, Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rev. James V. Mills, who died December 30, 2016; two brothers, John and J.D. Stubblefield; two sisters, Mary Ruth Stubblefield and Mildred Gardner; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Anthony Franks, Charles Lindsey, Johnathan Mills, Brandon Mills, Hunter Hester, Andy Spradling, Phillip Marlin, Derek Starnes, and Perry Franks. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
