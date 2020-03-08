TIPPAH COUNTY -- Brandon Lee MIlls, 38, RESIDENT OF PHOENIX, AZ, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his residence in Phoenix, AZ. Services will be on Tuesday, March 10 at 2 PM at County Line Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 1 PM to 2 PM at County Line Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery.

