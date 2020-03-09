Brandon Lee Mills, 38, resident of Phoenix, AZ and former resident of Memphis, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence in Arizona. Services remembering the life of Brandon will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 10 at County Line Baptist Church with visitation one hour before services. Bro. Jimmy Wilbanks will officiate and burial will follow in County Line Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Brandon was born July 31, 1981 in Memphis, TN. He was a graduate of Bartlett High School and was employed as a machinist in the metal manufacturing industry. Brandon will be remembered for his passion of music, classic cars and motorcycles. He had the ability to make everyone who had the pleasure to know him smile. Memories will be shared by his wife, Leslie Browning Mills, his parents, Devona Denson (Spike) and Immual Mills, two daughters, Rosaleigh and Lilly Mills, one sister, Andrea Mcmaster (Chris), an uncle, Waburn Mills and a grandmother, Bessie Lee White. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Brandon's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
