David Verlon Mills, 63, was carried up to heaven on Monday, July 19, 2021, while surrounded by his family. He was born on May 3, 1958, to James V. and Betty F. Stubblefield Mills, in Sedalia, Missouri, and grew up in the Turnpike community in Pontotoc County. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School as class valedictorian in 1976 and in 1980, he received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. For fifteen years David worked for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and dedicated the last twenty-five years to Pepsi. He was an avid Ole Miss and Atlanta Braves fan, loved to read, especially Louis L'Amour novels, travel and spend time with his family and friends. David was a faithful member of Connect Church, formerly Tupelo Free Will, for over twenty-five years, where he was currently serving as Chairman of the Deacon Board and Connect Group Leader. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Shirley Patrick Mills of Mantachie; two sons, Johnathan Mills (Samantha) of Mooreville, and Brandon Mills (Jessica) of Panama City, Florida; four granddaughters, Tara and Jade Mills of Panama City, Florida, and Aria and Zylah Mills of Mooreville; one sister, Cheri Franks (C.W.) of Mantachie; two uncles, Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc, and Everette Mills (Vera) of Pontotoc; aunt, Barbara Sanders (Jackie)of Toccopola; brother-in-law, Eugene Patrick (Octa) of Mantachie; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his patents. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and continue Wednesday, one hour prior to service time. Services honoring David's life will be held at 2 P.M., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Connect Church with Rev. Terry Pierce and Rev. Derek Starnes officiating. Private family graveside services will follow. W.E Pegues Funeral Directors are in charge of services. Pallbearers will be C.W. Franks, Brad Patrick, Tony Birmingham, Danny Caldwell, Brett Birmingham, Marty Mills, Eddie Mills, and Erek Starnes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shawn Birmingham, the deacons of Connect Church, and co-workers at Pepsi. Memorials in his honor may be made to the building fund of Connect Church, 1650 N. Veterans Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
