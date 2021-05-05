Dorothy Louise Foster Mills, 75, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Houston on October 11, 1945 she was a daughter to Jessie and Lillie Terry Foster. She attended Houston and Okolona school and she married Donald Mills on May 16, 1964. For many years, she was the bookkeeper for Mills Carpet and Flooring. She grew up in the Pentecostal faith and most recently attended Bethel Apostolic Church. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her family and her home and was hospitable to all. Her hobbies included reading and watching Walker Texas Ranger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bethel Apostolic Church with Rev. Coy Hill, Rev. Stanley Blaylock, and Rev. Hansel Stanley officiating. Burial will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. In addition to her husband, Donald Mills, she is survived by her daughter, Teresa Gail Mills Stanley (Hansel) of Jackson; one son, Dewayne Mills of Nettleton; one brother, Roy Foster (Joyce) of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Drew Stanley, Austin Stanley, Dane Mills, Savannah Mills, and Jade Mills; great grandchildren, Millie Mills and Oliver Stanley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Hal, John, Grady, William, and Lonnie Foster. Pallbearers will be Drew Stanley, Austin Stanley, Dane Mills, Robbie Foster, Hunter Foster, and Rocky Foster. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
