Dorothy Mills, 75, passed away Monday, May 03, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.