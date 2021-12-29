Elsie Josephine Nabors Mills, 91, resident of Byhalia and former resident of Ripley passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her daughters residence in Byhalia. Services honoring the life of Ms. Mills will be at 2PM Friday, December 31, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Howard Goolsby and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Ms. Mills was born March 13, 1930 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Willie Mae Meeks and Albert Nabors. She received her education in the Tippah County Public School System and was a valued caregiver for most of her life. A Godly woman and host of all family gatherings as long as her health permitted, Ms. Mills was a very talented craftsman of various quilts and anything crocheted. Ms. Mills will always be remembered for her spiritually minded nature and the utmost love she had for her family. Visitation will be from 11AM until 2PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Glenda Mills Terrell (Richard) of Byhalia and Cathy Mills Hill (Danny) of Booneville, two sons, A.C. Mills (Lynda) of Memphis, TN and Jerry Mills (Sandra) of Ripley, twelve grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Nellie Mae Mills Barnes and one sister, Mary "Polly" Jackson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mills family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
