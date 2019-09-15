Gene Austin Mills, 86, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. He was born January 31, 1933, in Itawamba County to Early Arvis Mills and Louella Hall Mills. He served in the Korean War as a military policeman in the Panama Canal Zone. He was a member and deacon of Greenwood Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors of Farm Bureau of Itawamba County. He was a member and Past Master of Richmond Lodge #97 and Fulton Lodge #444, a 10 year District Deputy Grand Lecture of the Grand Lodge of the State of Mississippi, a member of York Rite, a member of Hamasa Temple Shrine and Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a charter member of the Dorsey Lions Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post #51. He retired from Rockwell International and Tecumseh Products. He was Election Commissioner of the 3rd District of Itawamba County for 12 years. He enjoyed Brotherhood of his home church as well as visiting surrounding churches for their Brotherhood. He loved to listen to music, both gospel and country, especially Hank Snow. He enjoyed playing dominos and was an Atlanta Braves fan. Services with Masonic Rites will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. His son Bruce Mills will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Sylvia Comer Mills; two children, Cynthia (Billy Wayne) Wilburn of Fulton and Bruce (Vermille) Mills of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Kacy (Andrew) Peel of Saltillo, Austin (Alli) Wilburn of Fulton, and Kelli Mills and Tanner Mills, both of San Antonio, Texas; great-granddaughter, Alexis Jade Kezes; great-grandson, Nolan Michael Crespo of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Wanda (Bobby Joe) Reed of Belmont, Barbara Ann (Mitchell) Weatherford of Nettleton, and Lela Hinton of Fulton; sister-in-law, Eppie Comer of Fulton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by one child, Roxie Leigh Hart; his parents; a brother, Thomas Mills; and brother-in-law, Buddy Hinton. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Greenwood Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be the Masons. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Mills family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
