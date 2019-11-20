James Ray "Bill" Mills, 82, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was born June 9, 1937, in Fulton, to Monroe and Lena West Mills. He as a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He worked at Penn Tire for fifteen years and retired as a line worker from T.V.A. He was a member of Big Oak Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. Survivors include and one daughter, Susan Christian (Steve) of Ballardsville; one son, Jamie Mills of Fulton; four Grandchildren; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Mills, who died December 5, 2017; one brother, Jack Mills; five sisters, Alline Thomas, Maxine Garland, Pauline Williams, Susie Murphy, and Brenda Lewis; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Casey Christian, Drew Christian, Austin Mills, David Walls, Gaylord Gray, and Jimmy Palmer. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
