C.T. Mills, Jr. , 78, crossed over from this life to the next realm on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a brief illness. C.T. was the owner of Shade Tree Lounge from l978-2018. He was legendary in the hospitality industry in these parts and was a friend to hundreds of patrons who enjoyed his brand of service and congeniality. The South Green Street establishment provided countless hours of entertainment for its patrons and C.T. was always on the job making sure his clientele's desires were fulfilled. He often hosted pool tournaments and, interestingly, won many of them himself for he was the #1 pool shark locally for a long time. Born in Red Bay, Ala. on Feb. 12, l944 to the late Cly T. Mills and Dessie Young Mills, he graduated from Zion Benton, Illinois High School in l962. C.T. was a patriotic American, was drafted with two of his brothers and served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam era with most of his time in Germany. He enjoyed life and especially loved boating and water sports. He recently became a resident of Pickwick Lake, living on his houseboat. A genial ole soul, he will be missed by family and his wide circle of friends. The family will receive friends from 4 PM-6 PM Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A celebration of life service will be announced later. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfont Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. C.T. is survived by his daughter, Cassie Mills of Round Lake, Ill.; his son, Carey Mills and wife Kirsten of Huntsville, Ala.; three grandchildren, Cullen Mills, Chloe Mills, and Caden Mills; his brother, Dewrand Mills of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cly and Dessie Mills and 4 siblings, Mary Ellen Mills Green, James Wesley Mills, Rayburn Mills and Ray Mills. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
