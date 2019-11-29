BOONEVILLE -- Kevin Scott Mills, 57, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on 2:00 Sunday at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the church.

