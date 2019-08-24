Henry Lavee Mills, 96, gained her angel wings Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born August 10, 1923 to the late Henry Robinson and the late Maudie Dulaney Robinson. She was one of the oldest members of Fulton Church of Christ. She is known for her love of her Lord, family, and friends. She had a green thumb and was known well for her cooking and her fried apple pies. She could plant a dead stick at 6 am and it would bloom by lunch. Articles were written about her flowers and collectibles. She loved beautiful clothes and jewelry. Her requests are that if you come to her funeral don't wear black; to wear something colorful. Services will be today 2:00 pm on Sunday August 25, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Shappley and Bro. Matt Thigpen officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Watson; grandsons: Steve (Debbie) Hughes, Kevin (Beverly) Watson, Heath Watson; granddaughter, Lisa (Bobby) Wallace all of Fulton; great-grandson, Sam Maxcy; great-granddaughters: Anna (Daniel) Bucci, Mia Maxcy, Haley Watson; great, great-granddaughters: Addilin-Klair Lavee Watson and Nora June Bucci; host of many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, son, Jimmy Hughes, sisters: Faye Griffie and Ovilene Wilemon Pallbearers will be Steve Hughes, Heath Watson, Kevin Watson, Sam Maxcy, Daniel Bucci, Doug Smith, Mackey Wade. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
