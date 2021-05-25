Linda Marie Mills, 78, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Ruleville Nursing Home. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and big sister. She was one of the hardest working people you ever met, she never said no to anyone and always wanted to help. She also drove 18 wheelers. She managed multiple businesses from Doughnut Shops to salvage grocery stores and everything in between. She never knew the word quit. Services will be at 3:00pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry "YoYo" Mayo will officiate. Burial will be in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors-son-Bobby Joe Mills of Thaxton; 3 sisters-Debra Downing (Paul) of Walls, MS, Shirley Looney (Frank) of Southaven, MS and Sheila Pino (Bobby) of Coldwater, MS; two brothers-Jeffery Walston (Diane) of Southaven, MS and Danny Walston of Grenada; 4 grandchildren-Dallas Mills (Emily), Brittney Holley (Mikey), Stephen Mills all of Thaxton and Dillion Sivley of IN; 5 great grandchildren-Joshua, Ivy, Jaslynn, Kinsley and Mason. Preceded in death by-parents-John and Dorthy Walston; husband-Bobby C Mills; daughter-Patricia Novarese; granddaughter-Nicole Novarese; and daughter-in law-Rebecca Mills. Pallbearers-Dallas Mills and Mikey Holley Visitation-1:00 pm until service time Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
