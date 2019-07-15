RICHMOND COMMUNITY -- Ray Mills, 78, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A full obituary will follow at a later date..

