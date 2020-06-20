Rebecca "Becky" Mills

Rebecca Lynn Mills, 54, passed away at home with family Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN, and married Bobby Joe Mills in 1983. They moved to Thaxon, MS, in 1989. They had three children. She loved her family and enjoyed loving her four grandchildren. She had a passion for arts, crafts and making and decorating things. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and spent her time with the those she loved the most. Services will be a 3:00pm Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Newell will officiate. Burial will be in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors-husband-Bobby Joe Mills of Thaxton; 3 children-Brittney Ann Holley (John), Dallas Joe Mills (Emily) and Stephen Ray Mills all of Thaxton; 4 grandchildren-Jaslynn Marie McGloflin, Kinsley Brooke Holley, Ivy Rose Holley and Joshua Lane Mills; 3 siblings-Larry Sullivan, Jr. (Tammy) of Coldwater, Donnie Sullivan and Billie Perreault (John) all of Horn Lake. Preceded in death by-mother-Martha Lynn Sullivan; father-Larry Quay Sullivan, Sr. and sister-Samantha Jo Dees. Pallbearers-Dallas Joe Mills, Stephen Ray Mills, Larry Quay Sullivan, Jr., John Michael Holley, Jimmy Dale Holley, Sr. and Cody Alexander Holley. visitation-1:00pm until service time Monday, June 22, 2020.

