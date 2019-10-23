Richard Craig "Ricky" Mills, 56, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. Ricky was born on February 11, 1963 in Monroe County to James Mills and to the late Geraldine Harris. He grew up in Hamilton and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He married Denise Hawkins in 2010 and he was an owner/operator driver for Landstar from 1997 until the present. Prior to trucking, he was a supervisor in the area furniture factories. When Ricky was home from the road, he loved nothing more than to spend his time with his family. His hobbies included woodworking in his shop, the outdoors, hunting, and riding his side by side; and he was an exceptional Texas Hold 'Em poker player. Services for Ricky will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating. Burial will follow in the Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville. In addition to his wife, Denise Mills, he is survived by his father, James Mills of Amory; one son, Eric Mills (Latashia) of Smithville; 3 daughters, Ally Kissemme (Simon) of Ft. Myers, FL, Ashley Hardin (Evan) of Hamilton, AL, and Myranda Frederick of Hamilton, AL; two brothers, Randy Mills (Tina) of Hamilton, MS and Rodney Mills; two grandchildren, Georgia Kate and Ridge Mills; and Emma Hardin, Raira Hanson, and Lila Hardin; nephews, Avery Mills, Rivers Mills, Shane Mills, Chelsea Honeycutt; and special friend, Todd Turner. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Mills. Pallbearers will be Chris Caldwell, Kenny Tipton, Evan Hardin, Ray Blaylock, Brock Brown, Anthony Brown, Avery Mills, and Shane Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be Amory Fire Department and Smithville PD. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
