On November 14, 1942, in Halls, Tennessee, the late R. E. and Beatrice Cox Henry were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Robbie Jean. After a series of medical problems, most recently a devastating stroke, Robbie Jean Henry Mills passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. Robbie Jean was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, where she was a licensed beautician and teacher. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Mayfield Church of Christ, where she attended services and volunteered her time; as well as a member of the Woodlawn Chapter #164 Order of Eastern Star( previously Naomi Chapter #55). Over the years, Bobby and Jean traveled and worked throughout the United States, where she enjoyed collecting antiques and making stunning Tiffany-style lamp shades. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Waters Funeral Home, 309 North Second Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi 38824, where a viewing will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10:00 a. m. until noon and a service will be held at their chapel Saturday at noon conducted by Chaplain David Laman. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Bethel Springs, Tennessee. On July 05, 1960, Jean was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bobby Mills, who survives her along with her cherished children; Robbie Gail (David) Allen and Mark (Shari) Mills. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Reed, Cory Allen, LeighAnn (Sam) Dubel, and Zachary Mills. Robbie Jean was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Zoey Nicole Reed, Xander Owen Reed and Finley Eleanor Dubel. Other family surviving Jean are a sister, Gaye Dunaway; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Judy Henry as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her precious infant son, Scotty Lane; two sisters and one brother. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
