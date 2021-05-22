Shirley Dulaney Mills, 83, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the presence of her children at the Village At Allandale in Kingsport, TN. She was born June 10, 1937 to the late Lawrence Orr Dulaney and the late Pearl Johnson Dulaney in Fulton. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church and enjoyed painting and writing poetry. Private graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at White Church Cemetery with Michael P. Mills, Jr. officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Shirley is survived by her 5 children; Michael P. Mills, Sr., William Lawrence "Billy" Mills, Sharon Rose Respess, Marjorie Darlene Adams, and Heather Marie Coleman. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Dulaney, and Lowell Dulaney, and her sister, Vicky Berryhill, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Pearl Dulaney, and 1 brother, James Henry Dulaney. Memorials can be made to your favorite charity. The family would like to thank the wonderful people at The Village at Allandale, especially April Hill, Virginia Williams, Stephanie Culbertson, Tammy Yates, Marissa French, Candace Givins, and Christi Nunnley for the loving care they gave to Shirley. They are truly doing the Lord's work. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.