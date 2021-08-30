Sylvia Gene Comer Mills, 86 went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born in Itawamba County on December 16, 1934 to Reuben Alexander & Emmie Loden Comer. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, Dorsey Lions Club, Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She retired from Central Service Association after 30 years of service. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Doug Wilson and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Her granddaughter, Kacy Wilburn Peel will bring the eulogy. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. Survivors include two children, Cynthia (Billy Wayne) Wilburn of Fulton, MS and Bruce (Vermille) Mills of Bonaire, GA. Four grandchildren, Kacy (Andrew) Peel of Saltillo, MS, Austin (LuLu Johnson) Wilburn of Fulton, MS, Kelli Mills of San Antonio, TX and Tanner Mills of Honolulu, HI. One sister, Eppie Comer of Fulton, MS. Two great-grandchildren, Alexis Jade Kezes & Nolan Michael Crespo of San Antonio, TX and one on the way due February, 2022. One niece Myra Sharp of Guntown, MS. Two nephews, James (Karen) Comer of Saltillo, MS and Mark (Renee) Clayton of Tupelo, MS. Two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann (Mitchell) Weatherford of Nettleton, MS and Lela Hinton of Fulton, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Austin Mills, one daughter, Roxie Leigh Hart, her parents, one brother, Loid (Geneva) Comer, three sisters, Lillian Jane Comer, Clarice Comer & Wilma (Paul) Clayton. Two brothers-in-law, Thomas Mills, Buddy Hinton and one sister-in-law Wanda (Bobby Joe) Reed. Pallbearers will be Austin Wilburn, Andrew Peel, Marty Wilburn, Kelly Martin and Mitchell Weatherford. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, James Comer and Mark Clayton. Visitation will on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 pm., and on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece- Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
