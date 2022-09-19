Alice Faye Millstead passed away September 17, 2022 at the age of 84 with her daughter, Lana and her niece, Angie by her side. Alice was born December 4, 1937 to Johnny and Luna Gann in New Site, MS. She lived most of her life in Belmont, where she was employed by Blue Bell Manufacturing for over thirty years. For a short time afterwards, she was employed by Scott Paper Company in Dennis, MS. Alice enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family. Services will be Tuesday, September 20, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Lana Ernest (Larry); grandsons - Tanner Giles, Bill Ernest (Vanessa) and AMCS John Ernest U.S. Navy (Amy); great-grandchildren - Kylee Grace Giles, J.J. and Kayla Ernest, niece - Angie Stephens (Mike); nephew - Dennis Gann (Lee); three great-nieces - Mikenlee, Sydnee and Ella Kate Stephens and one great-nephew - Hayden Gann. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Millstead, her daughter, Amanda Millstead, grandson, Drake Giles, her parents, a brother, Billy Ray Gann and a niece, Tammy Jo Gann. A special note of thanks to the Belmont Ambulance Service and Belmont Fire Department. All of you went above and beyond for her over the last several years. Pallbearers will be Larry Ernest, Tanner Giles and Mike Stephens. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 20, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
