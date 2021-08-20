Amanda Faye Millstead, 44, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at DCH Regional Hospital in Tuscaloosa, AL. Amanda was born April 8, 1977 in Tupelo, MS. She lived in Belmont, MS where she worked at the Belmont Medical Clinic fifteen years for Dr. Don Ratliff. She was of Baptist faith and loved her family and friends whole heartedly. Amanda always had a big smile and hello for anyone she ever met. Watching her favorite television shows and spending time with her great-niece, Kylee Grace, were her favorite things to do. Services will be Saturday, August 21, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her mother - Alice Millstead of Belmont, MS; one sister - Lana Ernest (Larry) of Northport, AL; two nephews - Drake Giles (Haley) and Tanner Giles, both of Northport, AL; two step-nephews - Bill Ernest (Vanessa) of Chattanooga, TN and Randy Ernest (Amy) of Melrose, FL; one great-niece - Kylee Grace Giles of Northport, AL; one step-great-niece and nephew - Kayla and JJ Ernest of Melrose, FL. She was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Millstead and her grandparents, James and Jewel Millstead and Johnny and Luna Gann. Pallbearers will be employees of North MS Medical Center Ambulance Service in Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, August 21, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
