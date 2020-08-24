Robbie Jo Millwood, 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Oxford, MS on February 16, 1942. She graduated from Yocona High School Oxford, MS in 1960. She worked multiple positions at Sears in Oxford after high school until the early 1980's. She married Edward L Millwood on July 21, 1981. They both retired and moved to Winona, MS. They wanted to be closer to family and moved to Hurricane, MS in 2010 and then Pontotoc in 2020. She always had a smile and made everyone feel happy and loved in her presence. She was always a lady and full of grace. Services will be at 10:00am Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Don Locke will officiate. Burial will be in the Midway Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband-Edward Leon Millwood of Pontotoc; brother-Doug Gean of Oxford; step son-Kenneth Wayne Millwood of Foley, AL; step daughter-Tina Lynn Jones of Collierville, TN; 2 nephews; 1 niece and numerous cousins who love and will miss her dearly. Preceded in death by-father-Harold Gean; mother-Lucille Gardner Gean; and sister-Patsy Gean Tuttle. Pallbearers-step son-Kenneth W Millwood, son-in-law-James Allen Jones III, grandson-Nick Millwood and nephew-Jeff Tuttle. visitation-9:00am until service time Tuesday, August 25, 2020
