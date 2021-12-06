Carie Ann Milner died unexpectedly on December 1, 2021 at the age of 52. Carie was born on October 3, 1969 in Mount Kisco, New York to Donald "Craig" Null and Veronica "Ronnie" Null. She graduated from Alfred State University with a B.S. degree and worked in the furniture business mainly as a warehouse supervisor. Carie was a devoted mother and grandmother "G-Ma" to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of others and of course her beloved New Orleans Saints. She was a kind soul who put others before herself and brought a smile to everyone she met. Carie is survived by her mother Veronica Null; her three children Matthew Milner, Tabatha Nava and Phillip Milner along with their spouses Jammie Milner, Emmanuel Nava and Megan Milner respectively; her boyfriend Terrence "Zach" Taylor and her five grandchildren Nicolas Nava, Noah Nava, Tyson Taylor, Skylar Taylor and Tristan Taylor. A memorial service will be held at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo at 6pm Today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 5PM-service time today only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carie's honor may be made at Tupelo Humane Society, PO BOX 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net To My One And Only: I am so grateful and honored that you came into my life. You showed me what it meant to love someone whole heartedly. I am so appreciative of the love and friendship we shared together. Today is a hard day for me. To know I won't see your face tomorrow, I know you will always be in mine and the kids heart to watch over us and be our guiding angel. I will make sure that your life will be remembered and celebrated forever. However, this is not goodbye but see you later. Love Zach and the kids. Condolences may be emailed to Hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
