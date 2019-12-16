Colonel Larry McGaughy Mims, US Army, Retired, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. Larry was born in Lee County on Sept. 14, 1939 to the late Millard Mims and Bonna Jean McGaughy. He attended Lee County Public Schools, graduated from Shannon High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. Larry enjoyed a childhood spent on his grandparents, Ben and Emma Jean McGaughy's, farm south of Plantersville. Larry married Laverne Wilson of Shannon on May 30, 1958, a union of 61 years. They eventually made their home on the McGaughy land and became parents of 3 children, Terri, Kirk and Kelly. A strongly patriotic American, Mr. Mims entered the Mississippi National Guard in l957, retiring with the rank of Colonel in 1993 after 37 years of military service. He was federalized in the 1962 riots at the University of Mississippi as well as during Hurricane Camille on the Coast in 1969. His career saw him command 4 Company size Units and a Battalion in the Mississippi Army National Guard including the 106th Forward Support Battalion, 155th Armored Brigade, 1st Calvary Division in l991 during Desert Storm, in which his two sons were also deployed, and as the 2nd Army Division Chief, Artillery Engineering Battalion in the U.S. Army Reserves. A graduate of numerous Army Schools, COL Mims received the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Mississippi Magnolia Medal as well as numerous other Federal and State awards. COL Mims was a life member of the American Legion and was deeply committed to Post 49 in Tupelo, where he served as Commander. He also commanded the North Mississippi area of the American Legion, the VFW and 40 and 8 Honor Society where he held a national office. COL Mims supported all Guard and Reserve missions. His civilian life included several entrepreneurial ownerships including Swine Feeders, Inc., The Fashion Corner, M and M Farms, and La Rae Associates. A master at sales, Larry was a longtime salesman for Ralston Purina Company where he served as Director of Training at the St. Louis headquarters. He was district manager of Cargill, Inc.-headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and served as a consultant for Archer, Daniels, Midland, one of the world's largest agricultural enterprises. He also consulted with K and K Systems in Tupelo. The ever-engaged Mr. Mims held a Teacher's Certification for grades 7-12 in Social Studies and taught at Tupelo High School and served as Suspension Director. Larry loved people, great conversation, lively parties and spending time with his family at his beach condominium in Florida. A lifelong Methodist, he held membership in the Plantersville United Methodist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner. A service, with full military honors, will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with American Legion Chaplain William Shack officiating. His sons, Judge Kelly Mims and Major Kirk Mims, will deliver remarks as will his grandson, Parker Mims. A private family burial will be in the McGaughy family plot at Plantersville Cemetery, with masonic rites. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today and from 10 AM-service time Wednesday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their neighbors. COL Mims is survived by his wife, Laverne Mims of Plantersville; two sons, Kirk Mims (Milli) of Benton, Ark, Judge Kelly Mims (Lynn) of Tupelo, and; his daughter, Terri Lee Mims Roberts preceded him in death on June 22, 2009. Granddaddy's grands include Dusty(Ashley), Wes, Will, Parker(Alyssa), Carson, and Jared, and granddaughters Nikki(Chad), Kaley(Jeffrey), Avery, and Addison. Great grandchildren Bailey, Jay, Trip, Cohen, Brody, Jackson, Jordan, Rylie and Jayla. His sister, Sandy McGaughy McFarling(Homan), and their boys and families. The family requests that memorials be made to the American Legion Post 49 Building Fund, 1875 Legion Lake Road, Tupelo, MS. 38804. The service may be viewed in real time at 11 AM Wednesday via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
