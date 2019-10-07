Cory Mims 40, passed away on Sunday, October 06, 2019 at his home. He enjoyed playing quitar, coaching his son in baseball and he loved Disney World. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Ellistown Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Lance Pickens officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Benjamin Mims of Baldwyn; parents, Bill and Sonya Mims of Blue Springs; in-laws, Tim and Mitzi Benjamin of Baldwyn; grandmother, Diane Holcomb of Tupelo; daughters, Hailey Mims of Blue Springs and Anna Mims of Baldwyn; son, Jaxon Mims of Baldwyn; sister, Courtney Williams (Jason) of Blue Springs; nephew, Riley Williams; host of other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Brandon Speck, John Speck, Evan Nanney, Jason Williams, Jon Little, Mike Owens and Zack Nelson. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ellistown Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
