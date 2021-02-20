Jan Nanette Ausbon Minch, 66, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1954 to Roy Green and Ona Faye Herndon Ausbon. Jan had worked in human resources with various companies and she most recently served at secretary for the Amory Church of Christ where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed collecting pottery, shopping, spending time with friends especially going out to eat. She loved to travel, attend concerts and musicals, and she often went to Branson, MO with her husband, Dennis. Her grandchildren, Jack and Meri were the light of her life. Jan was known for her quick wit and could always be seen with a smile on her face. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home Chapel in Amory with Derrick Maranto officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Dennis Minch of Smithville; one son, Jason Minch (Kristen) of Tupelo; one daughter, Ashley Minch (Keith Lindsey) of Guntown; her sister, Martha Waldrop of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Jack and Meri Minch; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty and Ed Tucker, Ron and Marsha LeBlanc, Boyd and Carolyn Bryan, and JoAnn Vaughn. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Meredith Minch; brother, Sidney Howell; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Charlie Murphy, Mike Bryan, Phil Sullivan, Ron LeBlanc, Ed Tucker, Tony Minch, and Keith Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Boyd Bryan, Nickolas LeBlanc, and Cody Hardin. Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.