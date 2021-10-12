Murphy Troy "Buddy" Minga, Jr., 62, finished his work here on earth and began his new life in Heaven on Monday, October 11, 2021. Born on August 13, 1959, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Murphy Troy Minga, Sr., and Lillian Fears Minga. Buddy grew up in a large family in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School in 1977. Upon graduation, Buddy began working and eventually took over Minga Plumbing and Heating Company. He was a Master Plumber and worked many years serving his community. Over the years, he was proud to carry on the family business and he had built many additional great professional relationships. Buddy was kind gentle giant who was funny and an all around good guy. He was a Christian, believed in the Lord, and he recently attended Forward Church in Amory. Buddy loved others and always had no problem serving others. He married the love of his life, Tammy Tittle Minga, on July 13, 2012, and he was blessed through marriage with three daughters and many grandchildren. He was all things "Poppa" to his grandchildren and he was the perfect father figure for the whole family. They are eternally grateful for all the selfless love he has shown them through the years. In his free time, Buddy liked to be with his family, siblings, and spoil his grandkids. He loved taking trips with his wife to various places, seeing new things and while traveling, he often collected hats that could start a conversation with a complete stranger. Buddy's smile was contagious, always dressed with a mustache, and his deep hearty laugh could make anyone's day brighter. A true character, things were never dull with Buddy, he raised chickens on the side and liked to listen to Willie Nelson sing life lessons. He believed in the Alabama Teen Challenge program and was thankful for all the lives the program had saved through the years. His family and friends are deeply saddened with his early departure from this world yet they know that he is healed and with God. There will never be another Buddy, he touched so many lives with his kind spirit and smile. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his loved ones. Left behind to treasure the memories are his loving wife, Tammy Tittle Minga, Amory; daughters, Kristen McDaniel (Nick), Amory, Kelly Cockrell (Jacob), Amory, and Amber Cantrell (Zach); grandchildren, Makenzi and Anna Brooke Rogers; Emillie Patterson; Whitney McDaniel; Wyatt and Logan Cockrell; and Harper and River Cantrell; brother, Phillip Minga (Konie), Amory; sisters, Peggy West, Montgomery, TX, Betty Sue Lippincott, West Pointe, MS, and Nancy Windes (Tom), Mobile, AL; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Daniel Carwile and Ronnie Foster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-laws, Duke Lippincott and Wayne West. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Daniel Carwile, Wyatt Cockrell, Nick McDaniel, Zach Cantrell, Jacob Cockrell, Johnny Fears, Ronnie Foster, Tom Windes, Rick Sanderson, and Wesley Minga. Honorary pallbearers will be Alabama Team Challenge Staff members. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alabama Teen Challenge, PO BOX 270 Lincoln, AL 3596 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
