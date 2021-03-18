Greenwood Springs - Mary Lois Faulkner Minga, 90, finished her earthly course and met her Savior face to face on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born on July 13, 1930, at her home place in Greenwood Springs, she was the daughter of the late Kirby Lann Faulkner and Ruby Easter Faulkner. Mary grew up in Greenwood Springs and attended Smithville High School. She married the love of her life, Eugene Donald Minga, on October 6, 1948, and together they were blessed with four sons and a large extended family. Mary loved her community and she was all things Greenwood Springs. In addition to being a homemaker, later in life she worked for over 18 years at the Post Office before retiring. A friendly woman who loved the Lord, she was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. She also watched Christian television and often praised God while listening to Gospel music. She was family orientated and raised her children to know the Gospel and love God. Some would say she was sort of disciplinarian, yet when it came to right and wrong, there was no gray area for Mary or "Giggie" as her grandkids knew her. Morales and values were something that she insisted upon when it came to her family. In her free time, she liked to do anything outdoors, including yardwork, mowing the yard, or just enjoying the day God gave her. She traveled and shopped often and her phone stayed hot as she always kept in close touch with her many friends. She was always a gracious host who enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Anything she cooked was amazing, especially her cakes. Memories made over the years will be cherished forever. A true model of faith and love for her family, her presence will be dearly missed by all. Her legacy will pass on through her children and grandchildren as well as generations to come. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Minga (Debbie), Roland Minga, Russell Minga, and Randy Minga (Cindy); grandchildren, Marlana (Chris), Jason (Regina), Deanna (Chuck), Nathan (Stephanie), Jeremy, Josh (Katy), Adam (Brittany), Mitch (Mari Caitlyne), Matt, and Eric; great-grandchildren, Macy, Micah, Amber (Brandon), Anna, Jacob, Chase, Colin, Gavin, Ada, Kaylee, Jessa, Eden and Gracie; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Lou Ford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Donald Minga; brothers, Coy and Cecil Faulkner. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 4:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Mr. Adam Minga, Mr. Jason Minga, Mr. Russell Minga and Mr. Randy Minga officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery with Pallbearers being her grandsons, Adam, Jason, Jeremy, Nathan, Eric, Josh, Mitch, and Matt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Boyd, Chuck Clark, Ronnie McCain, Micah McCain, Jacob Minga, Colin Boyd, and Gavin Minga. Visitation for friends will take place on Saturday at the Funeral Home from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
