Roland Lee Minga, 67, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1955 in Amory to Eugene and Mary Lois Faulkner. A graduate of Hatley High School, he worked for Kerr McGhee for 25 years prior to his retirement. Roland was a joy to be around, and he knew everyone in the community. He liked nothing more than to just sit and visit with his friends. In addition to him being an Ole Miss Rebel fan, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting. He loved his dog, Dega which was, of course, short for Talladega but above all this, he was a family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren who affectionately called him Pawpaw RoRo. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Jason Minga (Regina) of Columbus and Jeremy Minga of Memphis; daughter, Jordan Jernigan (Dustin) of Greenwood Springs; three brothers, Ronald Minga of Amory, Russell Minga of Greenwood Springs, and Randy Minga (Cindy) of Greenwood Springs; three grandchildren, Amber Bonner (Brandon), Anna Minga, and Jacob Minga; great granddaughter, Eleanor Bonner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Memphis Union Mission, 383 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.