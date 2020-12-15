Reginald B. Minich, 72, passed away on December 14, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Indiana on April 6, 1948 to parents Russell Criss Minich and Alma Pauline (Thatcher) Minich. He enjoyed camping, fishing, telling jokes , and being around people. He loved his family and his dogs. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the MS National Guard as an expert marksman. Before his illness he was a member of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nettleton Pentecostal Church with Rev. Larry Davis, Rev. Jordan Davis, and Sheriff Kevin Crook officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Faye Minich, of Nettleton; three sons, Brad Minich (Christy) of Nettleton; Shane Minich (Stacy) of Nettleton; Cayce Minich, of Smithville; one daughter, Shawn Wiginton (Eric) of Smithville; seven grandchildren Bailey, Molly Kate, Gracie Ann, Chloe, Jaiden, Sophie and Bella Katherine and one twin brother, Ronald A. Minich of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents , one brother and one sister. Pallbearers will be Curtis Knight, Sam Mitchell, Adam Johnson, Laron Griffin, Raymond Neely, and Willie Lockett. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Lawrence and the rest of Monroe County Sherriff's Department. Visitation will be Thursday 12:00- 2:00 p.m. before service time at the Pentecostal Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
