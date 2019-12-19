Anita Daphine Palmer Mink, 55, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Fulton. She was born January 19, 1964, in Tupelo. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, rock hunting, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, and being around family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Brandon Lee Underwood (Brandi Sheffield) of Mantachie; two brothers, Rocky Palmer of Mantachie and Randle Palmer of Kirkville; four grandchildren, Branson Lee Underwood, Tyler Sidney Underwood, Aubreyanna Leigh Baker, and Anna Lea Pettigo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Mink; and her mother, Quilla Sheffield Palmer. Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Jason Kennedy, Dustin Kennedy, Brayden Ellis, Joseph Walters, Rodney McDonald, and Donnie Perkins. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.