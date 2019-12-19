Anita Daphine Palmer Mink, 55, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Fulton. She was born January 19, 1964, in Tupelo. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, rock hunting, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, and being around family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Brandon Lee Underwood (Brandi Sheffield) of Mantachie; two brothers, Rocky Palmer of Mantachie and Randle Palmer of Kirkville; four grandchildren, Branson Lee Underwood, Tyler Sidney Underwood, Aubreyanna Leigh Baker, and Anna Lea Pettigo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Mink; and her mother, Quilla Sheffield Palmer. Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Jason Kennedy, Dustin Kennedy, Brayden Ellis, Joseph Walters, Rodney McDonald, and Donnie Perkins. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

