Tommy Wayne Mink, 70, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born January 15, 1950 in Birmingham, AL to Marlis Mink and Margaret Beth Strawbridge Mink. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. He was a retired truck driver. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. There will be a visitation at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jane McElroy Mink of Hamilton, MS; three daughters Kerrie Andrews (Jamie) of Caledonia, MS, Katie Mink (Nathan Self) of Hamilton, MS and Jennifer Lasky (Eli) of Oxford, MS; one son David Mink of Hamilton, MS; one sister Margaret Jean Sparkman of TN; one brother Morris Mink (Rita) of Anniston, AL; and four grandchildren Frances Lasky, Sam Andrews, Madeline Andrews and Beckett Self. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law Ken Sparkman. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
