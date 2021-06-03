Jimmy Lionel Minor passed to glory on Monday May 17th, 2021 at his home in Lenoir City, TN. Born December 15th, 1949 in Amory, MS, he was a son to the late Lloyd B Minor and Grace Murphy Minor. He attended Mississippi State University. Jim loved building houses and especially log cabins. He worked as a security guard at Dollywood in the Smokey Mountains and served as a host at Yarberry Campground in Lenoir City, TN where he lived. Jim loved the outdoors and spent time camping, fishing and hunting as time permitted. He said he felt closest to God during these times. Jim leaves behind the love of his life, Ruth Funk Minor; children, Matthew Minor, David Crouse (Ashlee), Joshua Boyd and Jessica Stafford; adopted children, Sean, Cherrish and Hillary; sister, Annette Minor Bowen (Norman) Belden; brothers, Lloyd Minor (Peggy), Amory and Lamar Minor (Rorie), Amory; father in law, Myron D. Funk; sisters in law, Esther Funk, Elisabeth Gilliam, Anna Harris, Anisa Threadgill, Kristen Johnson and Starr Carter; brothers in law, Stephen Funk and David Funk; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by mother-in-law, Marilyn Picking Funk and brother-in-law, Robbie Funk. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 pm on June 5th, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Visitation will start at 5 PM and continue until the service hour at 7. In lieu of flowers, donation may be given to Universal Faith Missions 1679 Fulton Rd, Iuka, MS 38852.
