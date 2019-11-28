Mr. Johnnie Earnest Minor, 88, departed this life Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born September 29, 1931 in Memphis, TN to Lania Shoffner Minor and Earnest Minor. He was a self-employed carpenter. Mr. Minor was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. Mr. Minor leaves to cherish his loving memories one son; Tony (Alisha) Minor of Ripley, MS, one daughter; Janice (Dwayne) Hall of Ripley, MS, one brother; James Minor, Sr., three sisters; Ruby (Gary) Gadd of Memphis, TN, Opal Wilkerson and Elsie Broyles of Ripley, MS, three grandchildren; Jennifer (Drew) Hopper of Faulkner, MS, Heather Hall and Brandon Hall both of Ripley, MS, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Mt. View Baptist Church, 5371 MS-4 West, Ripley, MS 38663. Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. View. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.