Ruthie Miller Minor, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 8, 1944 to the late Leonard Abraham Miller and the late Ocie Mae Barnes Miller. She was a member of East Amory Baptist Church. She grew up in Morris Chapel, TN and enjoyed playing basketball. She worked 19 years in law enforcement and many years in the furniture industry. She was an animal lover and an antique collector. She also enjoyed arts and crafts. Ruthie delivered the Daily Journal for almost 20 years. A memorial service will be 11:00 am on Friday June 5, 2020 with visitation beginning at 9:00 am all at Senter Funeral Home. Bro. Roger Akers will be officiating. Survivors include her husband, Joe Minor of Amory; son, Greg (Caryn) Gann; daughter, Kimberly Lingelbach of Savannah, TN; granddaughters: Brooke (Justin) Davis, Anna Davis, Elizabeth Gann, Kate Gann; grandson, Reid Gann; great-granddaughter, Eliza Davis; great-grandson, Jett Pickett; brothers: Glenn (Joyce) Miller, Raymond (Mary) Miller, Vernon (Barbara) Miller. Preceded in death by her parents. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fulton Animal Shelter, attn: Dr. Thrash, 104 N. Harden Chapel Rd. Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.