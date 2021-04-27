Nita Anne Miskelley, 75, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 30 at 11 AM at The Heritge Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Little Hope Cemetery.

