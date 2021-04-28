On the beautiful Sunday morning of April 25, 2021, Nita Anne Miskelley, 75, resident of Ripley, mother of three, grandmother of four and great grandmother of seven, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services remembering the well lived life of Ms. Miskelley will be at 11 AM Friday, April 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Howard Goolsby officiating. Burial will follow in Little Hope Cemetery at Falkner. Ms. Miskelley was born July 1, 1945 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Norton, Sr and Roxie Juanita Harrison Norton. She received her education at Whitehaven High School in Memphis and was owner of North Mississippi Tire Company in Ripley. A member of Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Ms. Miskelley was a true southern lady and meticulous about how she dressed and kept her home. She was extremely organized, neat, a good cook, enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and teaching her children basic life skills that included cooking, cleaning, being independent and encouraging them that there was "more to life". Making a home where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong, and laughter never ends was important and her children remember sounds of music that filled the rooms. Ms. Miskelley was fond of mysteries and found much pleasure in reading and watching movies. She enjoyed shopping, cosmetics, shoes and laughing. Her love for family, friends and all things good were gifts from heaven. She was a treasured mother, a beloved sister and an exceptional "Mimi". Visitation will be fro 5 PM to 8 PM Thursday, April 29 and will continue Friday, April 30 until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Lisa Ann Miskelley of Biloxi, Mike Miskelley (Robin) of Ripley and Todd Miskelley ( Michelle Matthews) of Oxford, a brother, Lawrence E. "Larry" Norton, Jr., four grandchildren, Matt Miskelley, Lindsay Miskelley (Barry Morrow), Ryan Miskelley and Nathan Miskelley (Amber) and seven grandchildren, Austin, Paityn, Alex, Maddie, Cloey, Levi and Ella. She was also preceded in death by her oldest grandson, Cody Miskelley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miskelley family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
