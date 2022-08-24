Letha Ann Street Miskelly went peacefully to glory to be with her Lord and Savior on August 23, 2022. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Annie Street; her sisters, Frances Reid (Faye) and Jonye Rutherford (Troy); and her beloved husband, Howard. Ann was born in Ripley, MS on April 21, 1927. She graduated from Ripley High School and attended Blue Mountain College and the University of Mississippi. She was married to the love of her life for 74 years. Howard and Ann were partners in life and in business. They raised their 5 children in a home filled with love, laughter and Jesus. Ann was a wonderful buyer and marketer for their family clothing store. Her home was always open to her children's friends and served as a gathering place for everyone. Ann and Howard were members of Okolona First Baptist Church for over 40 years where Ann was involved in children's ministries and enjoyed hosting revival preachers. She was a member and past president of the Lanier Club and a charter member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ann loved traveling, golfing and playing bridge with friends. She delighted in sharing caladiums with her neighbors. Ann and Howard moved to West Point in 2009 where they were active members of the First Presbyterian Church. Ann is survived by her five children, Pam Carson (Chuck), Marty Ishee (Jerry), Chip Miskelly (Geri), Oscar Miskelly (Joyce), Tommy Miskelly (Lisa); along with her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, Chad Carson (Merry), Kelli McKee (Edgar), Jonathan Ishee (Anne), Josh Carson (Ragen), Elizabeth Ann Howell (Tyler), Caleb Miskelly (Avery), Miles Miskelly (Amy), Anna Katherine Miskelly, Falon Cowman (Carter), Anderson Miskelly, Abby Agostinelli (Colin), Franklin Miskelly (McKenzie), London Miskelly, Faith Carson, Jack Carson, Ava Carson, Carson McKee, Geer McKee, Max Ishee, Sims Ishee, Everly Howell, Charlie Miskelly, and Fields Agostinelli; nieces Laura Franz and Linda Fulton; nephews Marvin Reid and John Reid. The family sends their sincere appreciation to Ann's attentive care givers and to their wonderful friends and neighbors for their many acts of kindness. A celebration of life will be 11:30 AM Friday August 26, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev, Brandon Bates officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 10 AM to service time at the First Presbyterian Church. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to First Presbyterian Church PO Box 366 West Point, MS 39773 or Canopy Children's Solutions 1465 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS 39216.
