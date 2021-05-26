James Robert "Bob" Mitchell, 63, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the home of his son in Bartlett, Tenn. He was born May 22, 1958, to Dixie Germany Mitchell and the late Guy Thomas Mitchell. Bob graduated in 1976 from North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru. After high school Bob worked various jobs, became certified in diving, was a concert rig worker, and became a great carpenter and painter like his dad. Having lived in Sherman practically all of his life, he enjoyed fishing and raising some of the most lovable cats. However, he was happiest when riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time with his son. Bob is survived by his son, David Christopher Mitchell of Bartlett, Tennessee; his mother, Dixie Germany Mitchell; and his sister, Martha Ann Swindle and her husband, Jeremy, of Sherman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Sandra Penny Mitchell; his father, Guy Thomas Mitchell; and a son, Michael Anthony Mitchell. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 30, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.