Christy Michelle Lindsey Mitchell, 40, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. A Tupelo native born on November 29, 1979 to Debbie Gail Robertson and Larry Lindsey, Christy attended Tupelo Public Schools and graduated from Tupelo High, Class of 1998. She first attended the University of Tennessee-Martin and transferred to Itawamba Community College where she completed her A.A. in Respiratory Therapy. A licensed Respiratory Therapist, she lived in Madison, MS where she was employed by Baptist Medical Center and St. Dominic's Health Services, both in Jackson. She returned to Tupelo and ultimately became a "stay at home" mom. She enjoyed watching her daughter cheer as the proudest cheer mom of all time. Christy enjoyed being on the water and traveling. She married her husband, Kevin, on August 10, 2020 and, together they have three children they dearly love. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. The family will receive friends at a public visitation from 2 PM-4 PM today (Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS). Private burial will be at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy near Mooreville. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming after 2 PM today (Sun.). Survivors include her husband, Kevin Mitchell of Tupelo; mother, Debbie Robertson (Bill) of Tupelo, and father, Larry Lindsey of Kirkville; son, Jacks Stefferud, and daughters, Taylor Stefferud and Ryleigh Kate Mitchell, all of the home; brother, Jason Farguhar (Melanie) and their children, Eli and Addie, all of Mooreville; maternal grandmother, Jean Ramsey of Tupelo; three aunts, Patty Putt (Tim) of Tupelo, Sue Garrett and Dean Gann of Kirkville; three uncles, Joe Lindsey (Cheryl) of Kirkville, Hollis Lindsey of Fulton, and Dewane Lindsey (Linda) of Bay Springs; stepsister, Audrey Travis; cousins, Morgan Clayton and Ryan Putt; her in-laws, Olen and Judy Mitchell and brothers-in-law, Mike Mitchell (Kristy) of Plantersville and Craig Mitchell (Linda) of Sherman; and was loved by many, many special friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Ramsey, paternal grandparents, Toxie and Relmon Lindsey of Kirkville, step-father, Johnny Travis and his son, Johnny Jr., and special cousin Lisa Lindsey. Pallbearers will be Ryan Putt, Jason Farguhar, Mike Mitchell, Greg Mitchell, and Cruz Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
