David Edward Mitchell, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. He was born on February 20, 1943 in Calhoun County to Lonzo and Annie Ramage Mitchell. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. David worked in management at Futorian Manufacturing in Okolona for close to 30 years until it closed. He then became a familiar face around Houston as an employee of Walmart in Houston until his retirement. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in the Anchor community. Brother William Spencer will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 until 1:00 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Bullard Mitchell of Woodland; his children, Wayne Mitchell (Kim) of Parkville, MO, Wade Mitchell (Dodie) of Woodland, and Carey Ward (Rickey Card) of Houston; his sister, Willie Ree Spencer of Vardaman; his grandchildren, Kellie James (Michael), Samanatha Mitchell (Niko), Grant Abbey, Marcus Ward, Madison Mitchell, Abbie Patterson (Tyler), and Matthew Ward; his great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kendall James. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Annie Mitchell; his brothers, Ivy Lee Mitchell and Charles Wayne Mitchell, and his daughter, Carrie Anne Mitchell. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family.
