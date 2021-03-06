Dottie Louise Vandiver Mitchell, 69, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Smithville on March 8, 1951 to the late Dee and Ruby Wright Vandiver. She was a graduate of Smithville High School and retired from the area garment industry as a supervisor. Dottie married Herman Mitchell on December 1, 1972. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips to the mountains. Dottie was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also loved to decorate and put flowers out at the church as the seasons would change. Dottie especially loved children and is affectionately known as Nannie to many. She is survived by her husband, Herman Mitchell, Becker; son, David Mitchell; sisters, Judy Kyle (Leonard), Millington, TN, and Mary Ann Staten, Smithville; brothers, Donald Ray Vandiver (Fran), Smithville and Doyle Vandiver (Linda), Smithville; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Jimmie Nell Pearce. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
