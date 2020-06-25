AMORY -- Joe Mitchell, 51, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 until 1:45 at funeral home..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.