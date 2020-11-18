Jake Mitchell, Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home in Cassleberry, FL. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jerusalem Cemetery, Memphis, TN. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-5 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

