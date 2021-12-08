Mr. Lucian Howard "Nuke B" Mitchell, 81, was born to the late John W. and Aquila B. Mitchell on November 6, 1940, in Blue Springs, MS. He then moved to Tippah County, MS and confessed in Christ at an early age and joined Bethlehem M.B.C. He retired from Biltrite after 35 years of service, while working at Biltrite he loved hunting, fishing, gardening, raising hogs and taking care of his family. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Jeannie Mae Mitchell of Tiplersville, MS. Four daughters: Aquila Mitchell of Falkner, MS, Jackie (Patrick) Ambrose of Myrtle, MS, Melinda (Otha) Williams and Victoria Crum both of Falkner, MS. One son: Kenny (Jayne) Mitchell of Oxford, MS. One brother: James (Gwen) Edward of Detroit, MI. One nephew: Marvin (Candice) Mitchell of Falkner, MS. One niece: Ann Wilson of Milwaukee, WI, twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021, 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home with the family present at the funeral home from 6p-8p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11a at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.