Mitzie Gail Tucker Mitchell, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 2, 1950 to the late Homer Randall Tucker and the late Marjorie Smith Tucker. She was a member of Liberty church of Christ. She was a caring woman whose greatest accomplishment was being a grandmother. She cherished every Sunday dinner and the laughs during them. She loved her Sunday morning "Joy Class". Mitzie lived by the Lord's example and used it everyday as an opportunity to serve Him. Those who had the privilege of knowing her will miss her deeply. Services will be 11:00 am on Friday May 13, 2022 at Liberty church of Christ in Dennis, MS with Minister David Conley and Jimmy Moody officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday at Liberty church of Christ. Burial will be at: Pine Grove Cemetery in Fulton. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Donald Mitchell of Belmont; daughter, Sonya Marbry of Saltillo; son, Greg (Kerri) Mitchell; grandchildren, Steven Marbry, Presley-Anna Mitchell, Nash Mitchell, Libby Mitchell, Daegan Mitchell; sisters: Lana (Eddie) Holder and Cynthia Belcher; brother, Randy Tucker; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Bertha Mitchell, father-in-law, Oliver Mitchell; niece, Amy Michelle Holder Pallbearers are Steven Marbry, Nash Mitchell, Chris Holder, Gabriel Holder, Mike Trotter, Gary Northington Honorary pallbearer is Dakota Tucker Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
