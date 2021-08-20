Olen Wayne Mitchell passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 75. He was born July 6, 1946 in Mooreville to J.C. and Myrtie Parker Mitchell. Olen was a graduate of Mooreville High School and also attended Itawamba Junior College. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Olen enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing golf with his buddies. He was an avid runner, participating in the Gumtree 10k countless times and running the Boston Marathon. Olen leaves behind three sons, Mike Mitchell (Kristy) of Nettleton, Craig Mitchell (Linda) of Sherman, and Kevin Mitchell of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Williams (Hunter), Harley Tucker, Cruz Mitchell, Ryleigh Kate Mitchell, Maegin Rivas (Michael), Jaelin Wyatt (Micheal), and Katelyn Wyatt (Anthony); five great-grandchildren, Maddie Williams, Clayton Williams, Davey Mae Williams, Amiyah Rivas, Eliana Grace, Aiden Anderson, and Nicholas Rivas; his brother, J.B. Mitchell (Ann) of Mooreville; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Oneda Davidson and Betty Jean Mitchell; a granddaughter, Chloe Lane Mitchell; and a daughter-in-law, Christy Mitchell. Services honoring Olen's life will be 5 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Donnie Davidson, Bob Baughn, Carl Patterson, Cruz Mitchell and Gene Turner. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
