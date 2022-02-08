Robin Mitchell, 60, left this world to live in eternity from her home in Mooreville on Jan. 10, 2022. Born in Memphis, Tenn. on September 27, 1961 to the late Lester and Mildred Mitchell, she grew up in Memphis and graduated High School from Elliston Baptist Academy in 1979. She furthered her education obtaining a BA Degree from Memphis State University in 1986. She joined FedEx in Memphis in 1979. Starting in Hub operations as a Tour director, she advanced through the ranks later joining Fed Ex airlines Sales Department. In 2009, Robin was selected to join the Fed Ex Governmental Affairs Department where she was an analyst. Her responsibilities required her to travel about the USA and abroad. In 2014, Robin retired after 32 years with FedEx. She worked 3 years for Kroger afterwards. In 2018, she returned to the Mooreville area where her Mitchell roots run deep and where she and her beloved fur babies (cats and dogs) lead a peaceful life of solitude and reflection in full time retirement. A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with Bro. Billy West officiating with remarks by cousins Mike Mitchell and Vicky Moore. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery afterwards. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Robin is survived by several kinfolks on the Mitchell side locally.
